Vandals strike at primary school in Kirkintilloch

Vandals have wreaked havoc at a children’s play area at a Kirkintilloch school.

Police are appealing for information after the incident at Holy Family Primary School, Boghead Road, between 9pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday, August 2.

The culprits pulled roofing off the shed and broke the door.

A spokesperson at Kirkintilloch Police Office said: “Teenagers were seen hanging about the area around that time.

“Children have also been seen recently up on the roof.

“If you saw anything that can help us to trace these individuals please contact us.”

Phone Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101.