Vandals target car at Milton of Campsie

Police are hunting for vandals who targeted a car parked at Milton of Campsie overnight.
The silver Vauxhall Astra was vandalised overnight at School Lane between Thursday, August 3 and Friday, August 4.
Police said the car was very badly scratched and other part of the vehicle were broken. A police spokesperson said: “The suspect must have been there for a while so we’re hoping that someone saw something.”
If you can help, call Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101.
