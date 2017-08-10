Vandals target car at Milton of Campsie

Police are hunting for vandals who targeted a car parked at Milton of Campsie overnight.

The silver Vauxhall Astra was vandalised overnight at School Lane between Thursday, August 3 and Friday, August 4.

Police said the car was very badly scratched and other part of the vehicle were broken. A police spokesperson said: “The suspect must have been there for a while so we’re hoping that someone saw something.”

If you can help, call Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101.