Thugs threw a brick and smashed the kitchen window of a house on Graham Drive in Milngavie last Friday (September 15).

The incident happened at 3.10pm.

Constable Siobhan McCandlish from Kirkintilloch Police Office said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything to please get in touch with us.”

Please phone Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.