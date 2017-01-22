Vital Link for carers means the world to Bishopbriggs lad.

Bishopbriggs carer Dean looks after his mum, who has severe arthritis and who has had a stroke – and he’s happy he’s able to help.

But he’s also aiming to a career in the police force, and is very glad he has the support of the local Carers Link group.

He attends the young adult carers group, and even although it’s a meeting that lasts a few hours and happens just once a month it amounts to a lifeline - for Dean and many others just like him who might otherwise have to struggle on alone.

Thursday is Young Carers Awareness day, a national day of recognition for the UK’s 700,000 young carers, and the theme for this year is “When I grow up”, highlighting the fact that it’s all about helping people like Dean to achieve their dream jobs.

Emma Azzopardi, Young Carers Service Co-ordinator for Carers Link, said: ”An important part of our work is helping young people think about their goals away from their caring role, and providing them with information and support to achieve these.

“As they get older, we can help them think about what they want to do when they leave school, including support to remain in education or access further education.”£

She added: “For those who choose not to continue study, we can help them to gain employability skills and future references through training courses, voluntary experience and/or work placements.

“In 2016 we helped 22 young adult carers into college and university places, jobs and work placements.”

Dean has no doubt about the difference it has made to his prospects.

He said: “When I first came to Carers Link I felt good – this was because I was with people who were in some ways similar to myself.

“Carers Link has made a difference to me. ven though it’s only once a month for a couple of hours the pressure of looking after my mum has been lifted for those few hours.”

His advice to other young adult carers is: “Go to Carers Link. It may feel that you have to worry about your mum or dad 24/7 but Carers Link will give you the ability to have a night off being a carer to be with others similar to you.”

For more information can call Carers Link on 0800 975 2131, text 0790 388 9858, email

enquiry@carerslink.org.uk or go to www.carerslink.org.uk.