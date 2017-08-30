Waitrose come good - to the tune of a £19,000 donation!

A charity which offers a vital lifeline of friendship to older people who live alone has received a donation of more than £19,000 from Waitrose Milngavie.

Contact the Elderly was chosen as the beneficiary of proceeds from the supermarket’s carrier bag charges. Development Officer Janice Kerr received a cheque at a tea party in its community room.

Janice told The Herald: “We are incredibly grateful to Waitrose for this significant donation and its ongoing support of Contact the Elderly.

“The team always provides a delicious afternoon tea and welcoming reception for our guests and volunteers.

“These funds from the Milngavie store will be used to support existing groups in the area, as well as bolstering our efforts to establish new groups so we can replace loneliness with friendship for even more older people who live alone.”

Waitrose Milngavie hosts six parties a year for groups in the region.

Hilary Blair, Team Manager at Waitrose Milngavie, said: “We have been hosting for Contact the Elderly since we opened and our whole team thoroughly enjoys being part of the gatherings.

”I am delighted that we were able to secure these funds as part of Waitrose’s carrier bag scheme and support a charity that we are so proud be involved with.”

Contact the Elderly tea parties ordinarily take place in a volunteer host’s home one Sunday afternoon a month. A volunteer driver collects one or two guests and accompanies them for an afternoon of enjoying tea, cake and conversation.

To find out more about volunteering with, or becoming a guest of, Contact the Elderly please contact Janice.kerr@contact-the-elderly.org.uk or telephone 01236 898613.