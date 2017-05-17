Want to win a lunch with Emmerdale actress?

The Bearsden and Milngavie Highland Games has a new mascot - and they need you to give him a name.

Their former mascot Pipey the piping bear is being replaced by a sheep and the Games organisers are inviting people to enter a competition to name him.

The winner, plus two guests, will accompany the mascot to the opening ceremony and have lunch with the Chieftain (Emmerdale actress Katherine Dow Blyton) on the day of the Highland Games.

One of the organisers, Alan Oliver, said: “Pipey the piping bear, our old mascot, has retired to the Bahamas to relax in the sun for his old age, and we have a new sheep for our mascot, but he hasn’t got a name yet, and we’d like your help.”

Competition rules:

You must enter by putting your suggested name on the comments section of their facebook post - www.facebook.com/officialbmhg.

Multiple entries are allowed.

Entries will be taken until 6pm this Friday (May 19).

TIPS: the best names will be related to something Scottish and/or Highland, or the local area. Please also keep it family orientated.