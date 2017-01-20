Warning about phone scam which offers medicine

The daughter of a Milngavie pensioner who nearly fell for a telephone scam wants to warn people to be vigilant.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said: “A lady called Rose called my 81-year-old mother and told her that she had lots of medicines which could help a variety of conditions.

“My mother doesn’t have dementia but she does get a bit muddled at times.

“She talked to her at length answering lots of questions and believed that this was a genuine call.

“Luckily my father intercepted before she gave her any bank details.

“I just want to make people, especially the elderly, to be aware of scams such as this.

“The older generation are often far too trusting but they really need to be on their guard.

“My mother was convinced that Rose was genuine because she was so polite.

“I don’t want anyone to fall prey to this.”

Thomas Glen, depute chief executive - place, neighbourhood and corporate assets at the council, said: “People who receive any form of unsolicited approach via telephone, letter or e-mail should be very wary.

“Scammers are becoming more sophisticated in terms of their approaches and local residents should be very careful not to divulge any personal information - especially banking details - when being approached in this

way.

“The council’s Trading Standards Team is here to help - call 0300 1234510 or e-mail trading.standards@eastdunbarton.gov.uk

“The team is currently delivering an award-winning call-blocking project which is specifically designed to help vulnerable local residents being targeted with high numbers of scam and nuisance phone calls. Please contact them if you would like more information.”