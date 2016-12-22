Warning to drivers as Storm Barbara comes to Glasgow

Commuters in Glasgow and last-minute Christmas shoppers have been warned to take care on the roads as ‘Storm Barbara’ arrives in Scotland.

The storm started on Wednesday (December 21) causing torrential rain and high winds and it is expected to get worse in the next few days and last until Sunday.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Friday and Christmas Eve, telling people to ‘be prepared’ for gusts of up to 90mph in some parts of Scotland.

Restrictions have already been put in place at the Kessock, Skye and Forth Road bridges due to the high winds. The Forth Road bridge is completely closed to double deckers and high-sided vehicles.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Driving conditions are expected to be more challenging.

“There will be additional rainfall so drivers need to watch out for surface water.

“Make sure that you drive in a way appropriate to the conditions, extend your stopping distances and remember to dip your headlights.

“Also ensure that you can see and that you can be seen.”