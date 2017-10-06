Wartime site planned to be a new crematorium

The site of a wartime barrage balloon base near Bishopbriggs is planned to become a major new east Dunbartonshire crematorium.

Developer Blairgar says its scheme - planned for a sight just east of Low Moss Prison - has already been given “extremely positive” support, and local consultation meetings have already been staged in Lenzie and Kirkintilloch.

If given the go-ahead the development would create a crematorium and memorial gardens set in 12 acres of countryside, with facilities for both small ceremonies and congregations of more than 200 people,

It would aim to serve the communities of Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch, Lenzie and surrounding areas.

A spokesman for Blairgar said: “The crematorium and memorial gardens will meet today’s needs, as identified by Blairgar’s wide-ranging research across the UK.

“These include longer services and greater privacy in a peaceful and serene environment.

“The crematorium has been designed with the latest environmental standards in mind and integrates

sympathetic landscaping and gardens with a thoughtfully designed building.”

The development would aim to blend into its natural surroundings and make the most of the views of the Campsie Hills.

It would feature attractively landscaped gardens, surrounded by native plants, aiming to create a tranquil

and peaceful atmosphere for families and mourners.

Blairgar’s spokesman said: “Support for the development has been extremely positive with local funeral directors and clergy being very receptive.”

Planning consultations will run till the end of October, when a full planning application will be submitted to East Dunbartonshire Council.