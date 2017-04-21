Water works lead to road closure

Road users in Kirkintilloch are being warned that a road will be closed for at least a week due to Scottish Water upgrade works.

To enable the work to be undertaken, it will be necessary to close a section of Burns Drive, from the junction of Clarinda Crescent to Burns Road, for about one week from Monday, April 24.

A spokesperson said: “Scottish Water apologises for any inconvenience to road users and thanks them in advance for their patience and understanding.

“The utility has liaised with East Dunbartonshire Council’s roads department when planning the road traffic management.”