Wednesday deadline for Scotmid funds scheme

Charities and community groups are being encouraged to apply for Scotmid’s Community Connect funding before applications close next week (Wednesday October 11).

Three local causes are set to benefit from a total of £25,000 on offer, with funding of £15.000, £7,500 or £2.500 available to support local projects reckoned likely to make a difference in their communities.

Community Connect uses funds generated through single use carrier bag charges.

Applications are now open for local good causes groups living in the postcodes G, ML, FK, KA, DG and PA – further information can be found at scotmid.coop.

The shortlisted groups will be selected by the end of October, and Scotmid members in the West Region will receive Community Connect cards to enable them to collect votes to cast at the AGM in April 2018.