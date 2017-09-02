Wester Cleddens kids are top of the form

Bishopbriggs’ Wester Cleddens Primary has received a glowing “report card” - highlighting “the unswerving personal commitment” of head teacher Vicky Mackenzie.

The Education Scotland inspection was based on new quality indicators which set a very high standard, and Wester Cleddens achieved “very good” and “good” ratings across the board.

Key strengths identified included Ms MacKenzie’s leadership, and the team effort of staff which encourages a sense of community and common purpose.

The children were praised as courteous and respectful, with a positive attitude to learning.

And the school was found to show highly effective approaches to inclusion, wellbeing and equality.

Education committee convener Councillor Mohrag Fischer said: “There is much to be proud of in this report and everyone within the school community – teachers, support staff, pupils, parents and carers - should be feeling delighted about what they have achieved and the work that they are doing.

“I was particularly pleased to see the report recognise the work of the head teacher and her staff to promote inclusion so that no child is left behind but is helped to achieve their potential.

“This has the effect of making young people interested and engaged in their lessons which was also picked up by the inspectors.

“I was delighted to visit the school and to see for myself just how positive and welcoming a place it is. Well done to everyone at Wester Cleddens Primary School.”

Head teacher Vicky MacKenzie, praising her team and pupils, said: “We work very hard to give the pupils of Wester Cleddens Primary the very best possible school experience.

“We are extremely proud that we are one of only a handful of schools to achieve Very Goods nationally under the new, more rigorous inspection model.

“The teachers and support staff are dedicated to their work, our children are wonderful and we have excellent support from parents and carers. Everyone played their part in achieving this great inspection report.”