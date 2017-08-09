Win tickets for a show at King’s Theatre

The National Theatre’s internationally acclaimed production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time returns to Glasgow’s King’s Theatre from Monday, August 14 to Saturday, August 19.

And we have two pairs of tickets to give away to see the show on Wednesday, August 16 for the 7.30pm performance.

The starring role will be played by Scott Reid from Still Game and Line of Duty.

This performance tells the story of 15-year-old Christopher who has an extraordinary brain – exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life.

He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. When he falls under the suspicion of killing Mrs Shears’ dog, it takes him on a journey that upturns his world.

This is a simply magical show that will inspire and excite all ages, if you and the young ones in your life have the back to school blues come next week, this is the show to blow them away!

