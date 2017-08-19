Witness appeal after fatal crash near Moodiesburn

A 21-year-old man died after his car appeared to go out of control on the M80 near Moodiesburn on Thursday night.

Now police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

The man had been driving his red Vauxhal Corsa northbound on the M80, near Junction 4, at around 7.50pm, when it struck the central concrete barrier.

He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Inspector Darren Faulds, Trunk Road Patrol Group Motherwell, said: “Whilst officers have spoken to a number of people who stopped to assist the man after the crash, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the car on the M80 prior to the incident, or who may have information that will assist our enquiries.”

Witnesses can call the Trunk Road Patrol Group Motherwell at Motherwell on 101, and are asked to quote 3405/17/08.