The police are appealing for information after a house in Strathyre, Milngavie, was broken into between 5.30pm and 6pm on Tuesday, January 17.

The thief forced entry through a door and removed some items - the police are still in the process of recording exactly what was taken.

If you saw anything suspicious in the area around this time please call the police non-emergency number on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you’d like to remain anonymous.