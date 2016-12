A 41-year-old woman has been charged with careless driving after an accident on the A81 Milngavie Road earlier this month.

The woman’s car is alleged to have collided with a 47-year-old male cyclist at the exit of the Allander Leisure Centre at 6.35pm on Friday, December 9.

The accident happened on a section of the road which had been altered as part of Phase One of the council’s Bears Way project which invloved the installation of a cycle lane.

No one was injured.