Woman cyclist, 83, ‘critical’ after Chryston road smash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road crash in Chryston which has left an 83-year-old woman cyclist critically ill in hospital.

She suffered serious head injuries after she and a grey grey Citroen C1 car collided just after 8am on Thursday as both headed north on Cumbernauld Road on the slip road where the A752 and the A80 merge.

Her condition is described as critical by staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The 31 year old female driver of the Citroen was not injured.

The road was closed after the incident, and re-opened shortly before 2pm.

Sergeant Craig McDonald at Motherwell Road Policing Unit said: “While one or two motorists stopped to assist following the crash, we are still keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision take place.

“If you have any information that will assist officers with their investigation then police contact the road policing unit via 101 quoting reference number 0740 of the 10 August 2017.”