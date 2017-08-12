Woman cyclist, 83, dies after road crash

An 83-year-old woman cyclist involved in a road crash in Chryston on Thursday has sadly passed away in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

She has been named as Ms Jean Watson, of Cumbernauld Road, Chryston.

Sergeant Craig McDonald from the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Motherwell said: “Officers have so far been unable to trace any relatives of Ms Watson, and I would appeal to anyone who can assist with this matter to come forward.

“I would also ask anyone with information regarding Ms Watson’s movements prior to the road crash to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Motherwell via 101 and quote incident number 0740 of Thursday 10th August 2017.”

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.