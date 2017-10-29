Woman dies after she is hit by bus in city centre’s George Street

A woman was fatally injured after being struck by a double decker First Bus in Glasgow city centre yesterday evening.

The victim, believed to be in her 40’s, was struck while crossing George Street at around 6.20pm, and died at the scene.

The 48-year-old male bus driver was not injured.

George Street at Montrose Street was closed until further notice to allow police to carry out their enquiries, and local diversions were put in place.