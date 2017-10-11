Women’s art work is ‘Being Seen’ at Lillie Art Gallery

Work by four talented female graduates of Glasgow School of Art is currently on display at The Lillie Art Gallery in Milngavie - until November 2.

The exhibition features art by Rowan Flint, Catriona Thomson, Jade Sturrock and Hannah Lyth on the theme of ‘Women’s Work: Being Seen’ after they each carried out independent research before coming together to install the work.

All four artists with work by Rowan Flint.

From varying perspectives they bring cultural, political, theoretical and practical elements of ‘Woman’s Work’ together in the public eye of the gallery.

They have looked at the social origins of women’s work, historical representations of the female form, traditional materials and crafts of womanhood and the various conflicting meesages a woman ‘Being Seen’ may receive.

The Lillie Art Gallery is on Station Road, Milngavie, G62 8BZ, Open: Tuesday - Saturday 10am-1pm & 2pm-5pm.