World famous violinist is coming to Milngavie

Milngavie Music Club’s 75th Anniversary Season of concerts opens with a programme by one of Britain’s most popular classical musicians.

Highly successful recording artist, violinist Tasmin Little, has delighted audiences all over the world and she brings her superb violin playing to Cairns Church, Milngavie tonight (Friday, October 13) for the club’s opening concert.

Her programme, intriguingly entitled ‘The Naked Violin’ has her showing off her amazing virtuosity on the violin, alone with no accompaniment, and talking about the music and her career.

Tasmin introduces great violin classics by Bach and Ysaye, and plays brilliantly colourful pieces by Albeniz, Panufnik and others.

Milngavie Music Club has been promoting concerts by top international musicians since its foundation in 1942, during the darkest days of World War 2, and is one of Scotland’s most successful chamber music societies attracting an average audience of more than 200 last season.

Tickets are £10 (students £5, school pupils free) from The Iron Chef, 5 Mugdock Road, Milngavie and at Cairns Church, Buchanan Street on the concert night. Phone enquiries: 0141 942 3102. For season subscriptions and other information: www.milngaviemusic.org.