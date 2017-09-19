World’s Biggest Coffee Morning

Andiamo restaurant in Milngavie is hosting a ‘Worlds Biggest Coffee Morning’ event for Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday, September 29 from 10am.

All funds raised will go to Macmillan Cancer Support and there will be a variety of stalls from local businesses and raffles.

There will also be kids colouring and games to keep the wee ones entertained on the day.

Tickets cost £5 and include a tea or coffee and a ‘Designer Cupcake’ by Lesley Kinnaird.

You can buy your ticket from Andiamo restaurant at 1 Glasgow Road, Milngavie or call and reserve them by phoning 0141 956 7346, tickets will also be available on the morning of the event.