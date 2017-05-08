Would you like to grow your own food?

Communities are being given food for thought as work gets underway to develop a Food Growing Strategy for East Dunbartonshire.

A series of informal public drop-in sessions are being held by East Dunbartonshire Council to raise awareness and gauge demand for community growing opportunities.

The aim is to give people a chance to share their views and aspirations for food growing and develop an appetite for projects locally.

Meetings will be held in:

· Hillhead Community Centre - 22 May, 10am-noon

· Lennoxtown Hub - 24 May, 1.30pm-3.30pm

· Fraser Centre, Milngavie - 31 May, 4.45pm-6.45pm

· Auchinairn Community Learning Centre - 2 June, 10am-noon

· Twechar Healthy Living and Enterprise Centre - 3 June, 12.30pm-2.30pm

· William Patrick Library, Kirkintilloch - 7 June, 1.30pm-3.30pm

The drop-in events will be assisted by experts in community food growing alongside officers from East Dunbartonshire Council.

There will be materials and map displays to discuss preferred food-growing sites, as well as examples of successful projects, the benefits and potential opportunities that food growing can bring.

Over recent years the popularity of ‘growing our own food’ has increased. Many people are attracted by the health benefits associated with growing your own fruit and vegetables and potential reductions in food bills from locally grown produce.

Thomas Glen, the Council’s Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “We are looking forward to engaging with local communities and individuals about their aspirations for food growing.

“The drop-in sessions will allow us to gather information to inform initial work on a Food Growing Strategy for East Dunbartonshire.

“I hope as many people as possible pop in and find out more about the potential opportunities, benefits and support for food-growing projects in East Dunbartonshire.”

An online survey will also be available to gauge the views of those who are unable to attend events.

Support will be provided by the Federation of City Farms and Community Gardens, with input from other groups such as Greenspace Scotland and Central Scotland Green Network.

Visit www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/residents/planning/planning-policy/greenspace for more information.