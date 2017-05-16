You’d be barking mad to miss Doggy Fun Day

Dog lovers and their four-legged friends are being invited to Dogs Trust Glasgow’s annual Family Fun Day on Sunday, June 4.

Taking place at Chatelherault Country Park, Ferniegair, Hamilton, from 12pm to 4pm, the event promises plenty of fun and games for everyone.

This includes the ever popular All Day Fun Dog Show with classes running throughout the afternoon, so make sure your four-legged friends have their paws at the ready.

Other activities include a Doggy Game Zone, have-a-go agility and a Doggy Dash.

There will be Canine Carers on hand to offer rehoming advice, free microchipping and a Dogs Trust Reunion and Rehoming Tent where happily rehomed hounds are invited to sign the guest book.

Dogs Trust Glasgow Supporter Relations Officer Emma-Louise Livingstone said: “There are all sorts of fun activities planned throughout the day so do come along and support Dogs Trust Glasgow we can promise you a really fun day out for all the family!

“We currently still have spaces available for trade pitches and we are appealing for donations for raffle prizes and tombola stall, whether this be wine, books, games or toiletries etc.

“We are so excited to be hosting another annual Fun Day, it’s a fantastic opportunity to meet local dog lovers and raise pounds for the hounds in our care as all proceeds from the day help us to look after the many stray, abandoned and unwanted dogs we currently have at our Glasgow Rehoming Centre.”

Gates will be open 12pm to 4pm. Entry and parking are both free.

For more information contact Emma-Louise Livingstone via email at emma-louise.livingstone@dogtrust.org.uk or phone 0141 773 5141.