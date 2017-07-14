Young people invited to enter Design a Sub competition

Young people are being challenged to get their business brains in gear and sign up for the Subway® sandwich brand’s business studies competition.

The Design a Sub Challenge tasks students from schools, colleges and sixth forms to create and market a winning Sub, in a bid to bag themselves a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see their own Sub launched in Subway® stores across the region.

Launching for the first year in the west of Scotland, after huge success across England, the competition encourages students to develop important life and employability skills, such as research, presentation and teamwork, business and marketing, within a real-life business context.

The project ties in closely with the national curriculum for Business Studies and personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) education and is open to any school, college or sixth form in the region.

Teams of students are asked to create a marketing campaign and business plan based around their new Sub design, with successful campaigns considering target market, nutrition, competitors, pricing and promotion. Teams shortlisted will be invited to a Dragon’s Den style pitch to a panel of experts from the brand.

The winning Sub will be launched in stores across the region during April 2018, the winner will also get up to £750 of Amazon vouchers. Prizes will also be awarded for best social media strategy and most creative design, as well as for three runner-up teams.

Subway® brand entrepreneur, Shahid Sadiq, said: “The Subway® brand is made up of thousands of entrepreneurs who all had the same vision to run their own businesses and we are keen to share some of our knowledge with a younger generation and open their eyes to the prospect of franchising as a future career path.”

For more information, please email designasub@mckennatownsend.com

The deadline for entries is Friday 1 December 2017.