Young super-sleuths will solve case ‘by the book’

East Dunbartonshire children are set to explore some mysterious goings on as part of this year’s Tesco Bank Summer Reading Challenge Scotland.

Launched this weekend, the scheme runs until Saturday, August 19, and the theme this year is Animal Agents.

The challenge, for keen detectives aged 4 to 12 is to read six books over the school holidays that are borrowed from East Dunbartonshire Libraries to help catch the crooks.

There are also lots of free gifts for participants to collect as they help solve mysteries as part of the

Animal Agents detective bureau.

As children read library books on the Summer Reading Challenge, they will receive a host of stickers with a clue - some with mysterious smells.

By collecting these clues in their detective folder, young readers will help the Animal Agents find out what?s really been going on behind the scenes.

All those who complete the challenge of reading six books will be awarded a certificate, medal and detective spyglass.

Mark Grant, General Manager of East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust said: “The summer reading challenge is always popular with local children.

“Last year over 1,600 children in East Dunbartonshire took part, with over 900 completing the challenge by reading a full six books.

“It’s is a great way for your child to develop a love of books as well as provide a free, fun activity during the school holidays.”

As usual, the challenge will be supported throughout the summer with a wide range of free activities held in local libraries - where starters packs are available now.

This year, these will include stories and crafts with Crafty Crime Stories, story writing workshops with Let’s Make a Mystery and the chance to get into coding and new technologies with Tech Detectives.

Meanwhile for the littlest detectives, there will be Summer Bookbug and Story Stars sessions.