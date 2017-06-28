Young talents going for gold at Special Olympics

Six pupils from Merkland School are aiming for glory at the GB Special Olympics in Sheffield this summer.

The talented young people have been selected to represent ‘ Scotland West’ region at the national games running from August 7-12.

Sean McCormick (S6) is competing in the Athletics Team 100m,200m, Shot Putt and the 4x100m relay, while Jonathon Dexter (S6) will be part 5 of the Swimming Team in Freestyle, Backcrawl, Breaststroke and 4x 100m relay.

Meanwhile, s3 pupil Kalid Ginade is competing in the Athletics Team in 100m, 200m, Shot Putt and 4x400m relay, and S3 pupil Sara Stevenson is competing in the Athletics Team 1500m, 800m, 400m and the 4x100 relay.

Finally, Fraser Brash (S6) is competing in the Athletics Team in 100m, 200m, long jump and 4x100m relay, and Jack Burrows (S5) in the Athletics Team 100m, 200m, long jump and 4x100m relay.

Jane Keys, teacher of PE, will be attending as athletics coach.

She said: “The pupils are very excited about going and will be trying very hard to bring home medals.

“Merkland School is very proud of them”.

Another well-known young talented sportswoman is also heading again to the Special Olympics this year. This will be swimmer Nicola Keppie’s fourth Games.

Competitors have to raise their own money to take part and Bill McFadden and Agnes Ellis of Scotia Race Walking Club supported Nicola by taking part in the recent Kiltwalk event in Glasgow.

They presented a delighted Nicola with a cheque for £350.

Parents David and Janette Keppie were both thrilled at the funds raised to help these fantastic athletes on the road to the games.

Scotia Race Walking Club train in the Kirkintilloch area. Should anyone be interested in Fitness Walking or Race Walking, please email Bill at scotiarwc@outlook.com.

This is the UK’s largest multi-sports event for athletes with disabilities. Around 2,600 athletes of all ages and abilities will come together from across the country at the Special Olympics.

They will be supported over four days of competition by 800 coaches, 750 volunteers, 150 officials and more than 5,000 family and friends.