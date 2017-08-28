Your chance to see inside iconic buildings

A variety of iconic locations in East Dunbartonshire will be welcoming visitors on Saturday, September 9 as part of Doors Open Day 2017.

This is the 19th year that East Dunbartonshire has taken part in the Scotland-wide event and there are a range of buildings and events in the 2017 programme.

All activities are free, but you may have to pre-book where places are limited.

The guided tours of Kirkintilloch Town Hall are now fully booked, but there is plenty more to choose from within the programme - organised by East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust with support from the

Council:

Milngavie:

· The Glasgow Academy (formerly Atholl Preparatory School) - 10am-1pm

· Milngavie Heritage Centre - ‘Railway to Milngavie’ Exhibition - 10am-4pm

· Douglas Academy - 10am-1pm

· Milngavie Railway Walk - leaves from Milngavie Heritage Centre at 10.30am.

Bearsden:

· St Andrew’s RC Church - 50th Anniversary - 10am-4pm

· New Kilpatrick Parish Church - 11am-2pm

· Arts Centre Tour - ‘The Story So Far’ - Kilmardinny House - 11.15am tour (pre-booking required) and noon (approx.) walk to Hub/Library

· Family Fun Workshop - ‘Print A Postcard’ - Kilmardinny House - 11am-noon workshop (pre-booking required).

Kirkintilloch:

· St Mary’s Parish Church - 10am-4pm

· Kirkintilloch Harbour Walk - leaves from The Park Centre, 45 Kerr Street at 2.30pm

· Forth & Clyde Canal Society, Kirkintilloch - 10am-4pm

· The Park Centre - 10am-noon.

Bishopbriggs:

· Cawder House & Estate - 3.30pm (walk leaves from canal bridge on Cawder Road - pre-booking required)

· John Kay Print Exhibition at Huntershill Village - ‘The Times of Thomas Muir’ - 10am-4pm

· Springfield Cambridge Church & Halls - 1pm-4pm

· Cadder Parish Church - 10am-4pm.

Baldernock:

· Parish Church And Watch House - 2pm-4pm.

Lenzie:

· St Cyprian’s Church - 10am-1pm.

Councillor Jim Gibbons, Convener of the Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said, “I hope as many people as possible take the opportunity to enjoy this year’s programme, which offers a range of visits,

tours and walks in East Dunbartonshire.

“We have been involved in Doors Open Day for almost 20 years and it has proven to be a very popular celebration of local history and heritage.”

Sandy Marshall, Vice Chair of EDLC Trust, said: “I’m delighted that a number of new venues are included in the 2017 programme, which ties in with the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.”

For further information on local events, phone 0141 777 3143, e-mail culture@eastdunbarton.gov.uk or visit the website - www.edlc.co.uk

· Leaflets are available from libraries, the Auld Kirk Museum, Lillie Art Gallery and participating venues.

· Doors Open Day is co-ordinated nationally by the Scottish Civic Trust, with support from Historic Scotland and Event Scotland.

· For details of national events, visit www.doorsopendays.org.uk