Your help is needed to frame area’s future

Local residents are being invited to help shape the future of East Dunbartonshire’s economy by taking part in a council consultation.

A draft Economic Development Strategy (EDS) has been released detailing potential plans for local firms, town centres, tourism and the environment.

You can have your say on the EDS via an online survey and at a series of public drop-in events.

The EDS has been prepared by East Dunbartonshire Economic Partnership, led by the council, following initial consultation with local residents, community groups, businesses and partner organisations.

Consultation events will take place at Kirkintilloch Canal Festival, Barleybank - today (August 20), until 5pm;

Milngavie Library - Tuesday, August 29 3pm - 7pm; Bearsden Community Hub - Tuesday, September 5, 3pm -7pm; Bishopbriggs Library - Tuesday, September 12, 3pm - 7pm; and Kirkintilloch Community Hub - Tuesday, September 19, 3pm -7p

You can also have your say online by visiting www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ZPDBCQH until Thursday, September 28.

Council leader Councillor Gordan Low said: “I hope as many people as possible can get involved and help shape the future of East Dunbartonshire’s economy.

“The Economic Development Strategy for 2017-2020 aims to not only ensure the area survives, but that it thrives against a challenging financial backdrop.

“It is vital that we target our resources towards areas of greatest need to address inequality as effectively as possible.

“The draft plan includes a range of local actions to support local business, town centres, tourism and the environment - to be delivered by the council and community planning partners.

“Please fill in the survey online before September 28, or drop into one of the events over the coming weeks.”