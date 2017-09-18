Your views are being sought about smart tickets for buses

MSPs Gil Paterson and Rona Mackay are asking residents for their thoughts on smart ticketing for buses.

Two new consultations are now running that will help shape the future of bus services and smart ticketing in Scotland.

Smart ticketing means that a ticket is stored electronically on a microchip rather than being printed on paper.

Transport Scotland is going to hold a number of events and workshops to encourage people to take part in these consultations before they close on December 5.

Mr Paterson said: “These consultations offer up a chance for people to make their views on the bus services in general heard loud and clear.

“Every bit of evidence submitted will be looked at closely by Transport Scotland’s experts who shape the policy of busing in this country.

“The upgrade to smart ticketing would be a technological change that I am sure many will want to air their views about. So do not miss out on this opportunity.”

Ms Mackay said: “Huge numbers of my constituents rely on the bus service on a day to day basis, so I am glad they have this opportunity to help shape the future policy.

“I think the introduction of smart ticketing is a great idea being pursued by our SNP government and will bring us up to speed with many other highly modern bus services.

“I also understand there will be concerns about what is a massive technological upgrade from coins to card – so this is the best opportunity constituents might get for the time-being to influence Scotland’s bus services.”