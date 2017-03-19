Clyde launch new Easter holiday camps at Stepps

Pupils at Stepps Primary School were on the ball last week when they helped kick off Easter holiday football camps being run by League 2 side Clyde.

The camps, run by the Clyde FC Community Foundation, are aimed at giving kids the ideal opportunity to spend their school break having fun and playing football.

They are open to children between four to 15 years old and will be held at Stepps Playing Fields in Stepps.

They run across two weeks. Week 1 runs from Monday to Friday, April 3-7, and Week 2 from Monday to Friday, April 10-14.

Sessions take place from 10am to noon and 1pm to 3pm and children will have the option to stay for either two hours, morning or afternoon, or the full day.

Tom Elliott who heads up the Community Foundation at Clyde FC is enthusiastic about the initiative.

He said: “It’s brilliant for the connection between the club and the community – and really good for the kids.

“Exercise is a great thing for young people. They get a lot from it and it helps develop them steadily.

“Following the success of previous camps I have delivered at a number of clubs we are all set for this year at Clyde FC. We’re going to have a really good Easter.”

During the camps, children will benefit from structured coaching sessions directed by SFA qualified coaching staff, undertake fun challenges, collect a completion certificate and receive a gift from the club.

First team player Sean Higgins also stressed the importance of running programmes such as the Easter training camps.

He said: “It’s good for future Clyde stars and to get children started early with football to keep them active. It’s also a great initiative to hopefully get kids saying to their mums and dads that they want to go and see Clyde play.”

Everyone who takes part will also receive a free match ticket for the Clyde v Elgin City match on Saturday, April 15, and be entered into the half-time draw during that game, with the prize the chance to play on the pitch at Broadwood.

To book a place online visit www.clydefc.co.uk. For more details email tom.elliott@clydefc.co.uk or phone 01236 263309.