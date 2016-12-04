Amateur round-up: Hard fought derby win for Harestanes

Harestanes took the points with a 3-2 win in a hard fought Foster’s Central Scottish derby encounter with Campsie Minerva at the High Park.

As usual the game took the form of open warfare with no prisoners, adding to the overall entertainment while doing the nerves no good.

In the end Harestanes won the battle, though hanging on at the end, and everyone shook hands, already looking forward to the next fight.

Fitzsimmons came close to giving Harestanes an early lead with a turn and shot in the box, he was just wide of the post.

Campsie themselves came close with a high ball in from the right which looked to be dipping in under the bar until Travers, taking no chances, pushed it over.

Minerva took the lead with a free-kick to the back post; Travers blocked the header but spilled and the Minerva player was quick to nip in and get the ball over the line.

Travers prevented them adding a second when he went down to save a header, before Harestanes equalised when Munn found Fitzsimmons at the back post with a free and he rose to bullet a header into the net.

Again Travers was quick to save a strike to prevent Campsie retaking the lead before a succession of shots and blocks led to Harestanes’ second goal: the ball eventually broke to Mackie and he belted it in.

A cross from the right by Harper then found Proctor unmarked at the back post and he sent the ball into the net to put Hares 3-1 up.

Campsie raised their game in the second half and turned up the pressure on Harestanes.

They came close to pulling one back but for Travers putting the ball out for a corner.

The home side did score from a free-kick, with the Harestanes defence standing still their man found the net.

Campsie went looking for an equaliser but stout defending meant Harestanes held on to the points.

Harestanes Tote: two winners shared £100.

Campsie Black Watch/Waterside

Campsie went down 2-1 to Kilsyth side in a Foster’s Central Scottish Division 1A derby at Kilsyth Playing Fields.

Campsie were unable to find any quality against a Kilsyth team that from start to finish were determined to succeed in a powerful display.

Watch went ahead in the 27th minute from a Gourlay free-kick which was met by the head of Baikie to beat keeper Murray.

Blackies were unable to get into any rhythm because of the determined play from Kilsyth. Watch’s defence was outstanding, as was keeper Wilson, and had to withstand much pressure.

In the 84th minute Blackshaw, from a cross from the right, passed the ball into the net to square the match.

Baikie and Hannah had chances but could not make inroads and in the final minute Kilsyth scored to take all three points when they scored from 40 yards.

Kilsyth showed a fine fighting spirit for a deserved win.

There was no tote winner, £500 next week.

On Saturday Campsie are at home to AFC Ravenscraig in the fourth round of the West of Scotland Cup, kick-off 1.30pm.

Lenzie YC

Lenzie’s under-16s chalked up a fine 8-1 CKDYL midweek win over North Kelvin United under the lights at Kilsyth.

Tolland (2), Douglas and Kelly netted in the first half. NKU pulled a goal back before goals Thomson, Elliot local kilsyth boy Cairney with two completed the scoring.

On Saturday Lenzie went clear at the top of the league with a 5-1 win over Seafar Villa.

Inglis and Thomson netted in the first half and although Seafar scored early in the second half goals from Thomson (2) and Tolland saw the LYC take the points.

Meanwhile Lenzie’s Central League 2002B side were 3-1 winners away to West Park.

As usual the meeting of the two local rivals was a tense affair and a close game.

Lenzie started well with their pacy front two of Lewis Gargano and Ewan Stevenson pressurising the Park defenders and opened the scoring from a good Stevenson shot.

They went further ahead from a cracking drive from Gargano, but it was a different Park side after the break as they pushed Lenzie back and managed to get a goal.

However Lenzie were dangerous on the break and the Park keeper made some excellent saves, especially from Jonni Loch, before the visitors got a third through good play from Gargano and killed off the game as Lenzie defenders Ben Street and Matt Gunn gave nothing away, meaning a quiet day for keeper Mark Thomson.

Referee’s player was Max Wheadon for outstanding work rate and energy.

Lenzie continued their good run of results, which has lifted them to sixth in the league, with a 4-2 win over Calder United.

They got off to flying start when, after good work on both wings, top scorer Gargano gave them a 2-0 half-time lead.

Because of sickness Lenzie only had 11 fit players for this game so the group had to work hard on the heavy Boghead pitch.

However in the second half, with the advantage of the slope, Lenzie added two more goals through Dylan Watton and Ben Street, before switching off to allow Calder to nick two late goals.

Referee’s player was Jonni Loch who terrorised the Calder defenders with his strong running.

Turnbull High

The Turnbull Football Academy has got off to a flying start to the season with three convincing victories in their opening three matches.

Consisting of fifth and sixth year pupils, they could not have asked for a better start to the season with two victories in the Scottish cup and a league victory.

The TFA, who play home matches at Bishopbriggs Academy, began with a 3-1 Scottish Cup win over a strong Cardinal Newman from Bellshill with goals from Cal Connolly and Reiss Blair as well as an own goal from the Newman centre-back.

Turnbull continued their good form with a second victory against Boclair Academy away from home.

Connolly added another three to his goal tally in a clinical performance from the striker and Conor McBrearty also scored a bullet header from a corner in a 4-1 dismantling.

Turnbull’s most recent victory came with another home win in the Scottish Cup, this time 3-0 against Our Lady’s RC.

The win highlighted not only Turnbull’s ability in front of goal but also their defence by keeping a clean sheet against a very good team.

Connolly grabbed two more, making it six goals in three matches, and Blair grabbed his second goal of the campaign.