Amateur round-up: Minerva make League Cup final

Campsie Minerva are through to the final of the JB Bunrigh League Cup after a 2-1 win over St Pats at Scotstoun Showground.

A double from Losjay Frame helped book a showdown with Scottish Amateur Cup holders Colville Park which will be played at Lesser Hampden on Friday, November 24.

But there was disappointment for Foster's Central Scottish AFL Premier Division leaders Harestanes who went down 4-3 to Eastfield at Broadwood.

Campsie Minerva

Minerva booked a showdown with Scottish Amateur Cup holders Colville Park after defeating St Pats 3-1 in the semi-final of the JB Tyres Bunrigh Trophy at neutral Scotstoun Showground.

Minerva seemed to cope better with the windy conditions early on, but Callum Hendrie and Losjay Frame both squandered opportunities.

Hendrie shot just wide and Steven McGregor headed over from a corner and at this stage there was only one team in it.

But all Minerva’s pressure hadn’t resulted in a goal and St Pats started to come into the game, Michael McElroy prodding wide form six yards.

And it was the Dumbarton side who broke the deadlock with almost half an hour on the clock when Tom Ruane blasted home a loose ball from eight yards after Minerva failed to clear a corner.

However the renewed vigour and belief instilled in Minerva this season saw them immediately set about levelling.

Just three minutes later Kyle McCauley floated a free-kick into the St Pats box and this time McGregor saw his headed effort come back off the bar.

But a deserved equaliser did come with four minutes of the first half remaining as Frame swept the ball home after good work in the box from the in-form Johnny McWilliams.

And two minutes later Minerva were in the lead.

From a McCauley corner Blair Findlay took a stab at goal and his shot came out and landed at the feet of Frame who popped in the rebound from six yards.

St Pats were shell-shocked at the Minerva reaction to going a goal down and the Lennoxtown side were unfortunate not to put the tie out of sight a minute later as full-back Callum Linning shot into the side netting.

After the break St Pats came out fighting and Minerva had Brendan Shaw in goal to thank for keeping them ahead four minutes after the restart as he saved well from danger man McElroy.

Minerva stalwart Graham Dempsey was unlucky to see his clever 30-yard lob clear the bar, but St Pats were always a threat and a strike from Stevie McColl came back off a Minerva post.

A great intervention by captain Johnny Howett, showing the form which has earned him an international call-up in recent weeks, denied McElroy before Hendrie missed a great chance to tie the game up 10 minutes from time.

With three minutes left Mick Marley almost equalised, but Shaw was equal to his effort and a minute later Hendrie put the tie beyond St Pats with an opportunistic third goal for Minerva.

Harestanes

Harestanes suffered only their second league defeat of the season when they lost 4-3 at Eastfield through a combination of a poor performance and Eastfield’s hunger for victory.

Harestanes did not defend well, too many passes went to opposition players and they struggled to deal with the lack of space and time Eastfield afforded them.

In contrast the home side passed and tackled with speed and accuracy, shut Harestanes down and kept the pressure on for the 90 minutes.

Eastfield got off to the best possible start by taking the lead in the second minute.

A low ball was sent forward, their player collected and slipped the ball into the corner.

Hares tried to hot back and a Cawley effort from just short of the box was spilled by the keeper but no-one was quick enough to take advantage.

And by the eighth minute Eastfield were two up. A corner was fired in, no Harestanes player made any attempt to deal with the ball and it sailed to the back post and was headed in.

McLean had a shot which the keeper spilled, but again no-one was in to capitalise and in the 18th minute Eastfield went three up.

A corner was swung to the back post, Cawley headed back across his own goal and the Eastfield player at the other post scored with thanks for the gift.

Harestanes pulled one back in the 37th minute when a long ball allowed Broadfoot a run in on the keeper and he scored with ease.

Just before half-time Harestanes pulled another back when McLean passed on to McKinney who netted from close range.

Having given themselves a lifeline Harestanes started the second half with confidence and a Munn shot flashed wide.

But Eastfield burst the bubble with a ball in from the left which wasn’t dealt with and went in off the post.

Harestanes did manage to score another, a ball in from Welsh was slipped in by Barclay, but it wasn’t enough.

Scottish Amateur Cup

Both Harestanes and Minerva are in action in the third round of the Scottish Amateur Cup this Saturday.

Harestanes - winners three seasons ago - are at home to Old Aberdonians while Minerva are away to Rutherglen.

Lenzie YC

Lenzie YC’s 2002 Central League B side are top of the table after being undefeated in their six games so far, the latest being a 2-0 win at Westpark.

The windy conditions at Huntershill contributed to a scrappy game, but Lenzie did enough to win the game with goals in both halves from Ewan Stevenson and Max Wheaton and some excellent goalkeeping from Lewis Clark.

As the game settled started passing the ball around and controlled the match. Referee’s man of the match was goalkeeper Clark who ensured Lenzie kept a clean sheet.

In midweek, Lenzie went to Lesser Hampden to play Queen’s Park pro youth and although they went down 4-0 they battled well and created some good chances.

The game was marred by an injury to Lenzie’s flying front player, Max Wheaton, but fortunately the injury was not as serious as it initially looked and he returned to the team at the weekend.

Queen’s have invited Lenzie back for another game