Amateurs: Minerva through to cup semi-finals

Campsie Minerva are through to the semi-finals of the Bunrigh League Cup after a 3-0 win away to Clydebabnk AFC on Saturday.

Minerve were looking to reach the last four at the expense of a side who are relative newcomers to the Foster’s Central Scottish AFL.

Nevertheless with Clydebank have have had a good start to the season - unbeaten in the league and winning their League Cup section and disposing of Premier League team Drumchapel along the way - this was never going to be an easy trip for Minerva.

Both teams started very cautiously and indeed the game was a bit of a non-event right up to the 30th minute when Callum Hendrie, returning for Minerva after a long injury lay-off, found himself through with just the keeper to beat. However the big striker was foiled by Cameron in goal who made a decent stop.

This didn’t put the Minerva front man off though, as the visitors were now starting to find their stride, and three minutes later the home side had Cameron to thank again in goal this time making a good save from Johnny McWilliams who had done some sterling work on the right hand side.

The home side were now under some pressure and when their defence was breached again in the 35th minute it resulted in the opener.

Tom Neil did all the hard work burning a path up the left hand side. He beat three men and fired the ball from the byeline towards the goal and McWilliams could hardly miss the tap in to put Minerva a goal to the good.

With seven minutes of the first half remaining Minerva won a free-kick 25 yards out and Hendrie squared it short to MacGregor who rifled the ball past the keeper and into the net to put Minerva two up at the interval.

Minerva rounded off a decent performance with a third goal and this time it was Hendrie who was creator and scorer. He won a free kick 30 yards out and stepped up himself, leaving the keeper with no chance to put Minerva three up with 25 minutes remaining.

The visitors saw out the match without too much trouble, although they did have Shaw in goal to thank for keeping a clean sheet in the 70th minute when he parried a fine shot onto his right hand post and away for a corner after good work from Mick McGonagall up front for Clydebank.

On Saturday Minerva are down in Ayrshire where they will face Crosshouse Waverly in the West Of Scotland Amateur Cup