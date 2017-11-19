Auchinleck 4 Rob Roy 1: Glasgow treble has Rabs reeling

Poor defending proved costly for Rob Roy as they lost out to a Talbot team keen to avenge their defeat at Guy’s Meadow in August.

The visitors started brightly and went close in the second minute from a Lee Gallacher free kick.

But it was the home team who made the early breakthrough when, after five minutes, a long ball down the middle spilt the Rob Roy defence and Jamie Glasgow rounded keeper Steven McNeil and rolled the ball in to the net.

The visitors responded with clever link up play between Joe Slattery and Danny Mackenzie resulting in Talbot keeper Andrew Leishman making a great save from Kevin Watt’s shot.

A minute later McNeil was called in to action when saving well from Dwayne Hyslop after he was set up by a great run down the right from Stephen Wilson.

However McNeil was left stranded in the 14th minute when a poor Mackenzie pass was intercepted by Glasgow, who spread the ball out to Mark Shankland and his cross was knocked home at the back post by the unmarked Graham Wilson.

The Roy tried to get back in to the match quickly and in the 18th minute Leishman saved well again from Shaun Fraser after a good passing phase between Slattery, Mackenzie and Watt.

After McNeil had another good save from Hyslop, Gary McCulloch’s long range effort went wide as the Roy pushed forward. The pressure resulted in a penalty claim in the 30th minute when Gallacher appeared to be pulled back by Neil McPherson but referee Wilson ignored the appeals.

A minute later Willie Sawyers brought out a good block from McPherson after controlling well a long ball and turning the defender.

Nevertheless it was the home team who continued to look dangerous on the break and McNeil did well to collect a Shankland cross at the back post whilst under great pressure.

After 35 minutes Sawyers volleyed over the bar from a Slattery cross and five minutes later Sawyers and Watt combined well to set up Gallacher but he shot wide. The Roy continued to search for a breakthrough and despite good efforts from Gary McMenamin and Fraser they went in at half-time still two goals down.

The second half was only three minutes old when all the good work was undone; from another long ball Glasgow was able to shoot past McNeil low in to the bottom right hand corner.

Things went from bad to worse two minutes later when following a corner kick being flicked on at the near post Glasgow was on his own at the back post to net easily and complete his hat-trick.

Soon after Graham Wilson curled a shot over the bar as Talbot looked to dominate the game.

However to their credit the Roy kept plugging away with their passing game and in the 65th minute Watt headed wide from a McCulloch cross.

Four minutes later their efforts were rewarded when Sawyers netted at the back post after a good run and cross down the left from Slattery.

The game started to flow from end to end and after Leishman saved well from Sawyers, Danny Boyle was nearly caught out by another Talbot long ball but managed to recover in time to clear for a corner kick.

Sawyers again tested Leishman and the home keeper easily saved a Slattery shot as the Roy continued to press forward.

However this seemed to inspire the home team in to more attacking and in the 80th minute McNeil pushed a Graham Wilson effort away for a corner after McMenamin had slipped at the edge of the box. From the resultant cross Stephen Wilson headed over.

McNeil was called in to action two minutes later saving well from White after a break down the right hand side.

Talbot continued their pressure but McNeil was able to keep efforts from substitute Sean McIlroy out as the game reached its inevitable conclusion.

In an entertaining game it was the Talbot who sealed victory with their early goals and clinical finishing leaving the Roy with little chance of victory and rueing their poor defending.

Sponsor Tam Smith presented the supporters’ Man of the Match trophy, kindly donated by Roddy the Dog Walker, to Steven McNeil.