Baxter Memorial fly flag for Scotland with Barcelona win

An under-17 team football team from Cumbernauld has won a prestigious international event in Barcelona.

The Jim Baxter Memorial under-17s lifted the Trofeo Malgratense after coming out on top of a tournament which also included teams from Germany, Denmark and Spain.

Although based in Cumbernauld the team also includes a large number of players fromKirkintilloch, Lenzie, Lennoxtown and Airdrie.

After an opening ceremony at the stadium of CF Sanvincenti, for which the teams marched through the town to the applause of local residents, JBM opened with a tremendous 9-1 win over locval side Selección Maresme with two goals each from Dalziel, Malone and Mitchell and one apiece from Rundell, McSharry and Davenport.

The next day they went down 1-0 to tournament favourites JFV Dietkirchen/Offh from Germany in a close encounter.

However goals by Hamilton and McSharry secured a 2-0 win over another German side SV RW Walldorf again and in their final section match against Denmark’s Tune IF a superb back post header from Murphy from a beautifully delivered free-kick from McChesney gave them another 2-0 win.

That booked a place in the final and a return match with JFV Dietkirchen - and this time it was the Scots who came out on top.

Hamilton’s back post header gave them a 1-0 lead at half-time and after the break JBM played keep ball before Adil Ali’s volley clinched a 2-0 success and the trophy.