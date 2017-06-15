Blow for Rob Roy as trio join Queen’s Park

Three of Rob Roy’s key players, including their player of the year, have been snapped up by League 1 side Queen’s Park.

Rabs boss Stewart Maxwell had been hoping not to make too many changes to the squad which came so close to winning last season’s Super League title.

But he will have to replace defender Kevin Green and midfielders Chris Duff and Luke Whelan who are all heading for Hampden and senior football.

Green lifted both the Supporters and the Players’ Player of the Year awards at the club’s recent awards night in Kirkintilloch Golf Club.

Maxwell said: “Kevin Green has been magnificent for us. He’s played every minute of every game which is phenomenal at this level.

“He’s never missed a game, turned in performance after performance and thoroughly deserves the two awards. He’s a great lad, great to coach, great attitude, good leader and thoroughly deserves it.”

Among the other players leaving the club is keeper Jordan Brown, hero of the Sectional League Cup Final penalty shoot-out win over Shettleston - who has signed for Cumbernauld United.

Also on their way are defenders Craig Buchanan and Sean M<cCall, to Pollok and Cambuslang Rangers respectively, while Reece Pearson, who won the Manager’s Merit Award at the awards night, is another departure.

However 12 players have been retained and Maxwell has signed midfielder Stefan Law from Thorniewood United.