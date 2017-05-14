Carluke 1 Rossvale 4: Vale safely though in League Cup

Rossvale strolled through to the third round of the Central League Cup with a convincing win away over Second Division Carluke Rovers at the John Cumming Stadium on Saturday.

With only one more First Division game left to play, Vale went into the match hoping to end the season on a high with a decent cup run.

And they got off to the perfect start, taking the lead after only four minutes when Steven Seaton scored from close range.

The match was an end-to-end encounter with neither side able to finish off their moves until Rossvale went two up in the 20th minute.

They were awarded a free-kick 25 yards out and Kirk Forbes stepped up to send the ball screaming high into the net, giving the Carluke goalkeeper no chance.

Surprisingly however, despite going further behind Carluke grew into the game and it was no surprise when they pulled a goal back through Ian Watt after 35 minutes.

It was game on now and only two fantastic saves from Phil Bannister in the Vale goal kept them ahead at the break.

But when the second half started it was all Rossvale and they extended their lead to 3-1 just three minutes after the restart.

A Chris Dolan diagonal found Holmes and he smashed it in from close range.

Carluke were now struggling to get decent possession now and frustration got to their number 11 who was shown a second yellow for some back chat.

Rossvale were dominant now and a 30-yard strike from Holmes 30 yard strike smacked off the post on 85 minutes.

It seemed only a matter of time before another goal - and it duly arrived two minute sinto stoppage time when a great through ball from Gary Trussler found Seaton who rounded the Carluke keeper to score.

Rossvale play Greenock in the third round at Petershill on Wednesday, kick-off 7.15pm, with the winners at home to Petershill in the quarter-finals.