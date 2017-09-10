Cumnock 0 Rob Roy 1: Gallacher wins it for Rabs

Rob Roy scored first and kept a clean sheet for the first time in a league game this season and came away from Cumnock with all three points, writes Neil Anderson.

And after their opening three games each yielded seven goals, Rabs will be content with a good, solid victory based on excellent defending.

The home side were on the attack right from the start and in the sixth minute a cross from Adam Hunter went close but landed on the roof of the net.

Rob Roy responded and two minutes later Kevin Watt was unlucky to see his lob go wide after a great run by Lee Gallacher.

The two players combined again in the 18th minute, Watt’s effort bringing out a good save from Cumnock keeper Darren Johnson.

However the home team then had their own chances. Sean McKenzie’s effort hit the post after Daniel O’Halloran missed his chance to clear and two minutes later keeper Michael McKinven did well to block Hunter’s shot.

Cumnock’s pressure continued and on the half hour Hunter again caused problems when he cut in from the right and his effort hit the bar.

Four minutes later the Roy suffered an injury blow when Gary Carroll had to be replaced by Joe Slattery after the forward injured his knee on the surface chasing a long ball.

The home side continued to look for the opener and just before half-time Scott Walker did well to block a cross from McKenzie.

However it was the visitors who started the second half with a bang and took the lead in the 46th minute from the penalty spot.

Gavin Mackie was barged by Richard Murray as he nipped in front of the defender to get on the end of a Walker cross and Scotland call-up Lee Gallacher made no mistake from the spot.

This gave the Roy confidence and efforts from Mackie, O’Halloran and Slattery all went close.

By the hour mark the visitors were well on top and Johnson did well to keep out efforts from Gallacher and Slattery.

The home team were starting to rely on long balls to try and break the Roy’s defence and McKinven did well to save from McKenzie after a cross in to the box.

Then Gary McMenamin and Gary McCulloch combined to keep out the home team’s attempts as they pressed with a series of corners.

Scott Anson headed wide from a Hunter cross as the home side came back in to the game and soon after Cumnock had another good chance, but Keir Samson headed wide.

But Rob Roy were always dangerous on the break and both Watt and Slattery went close.

Cumnock responded and McKinven did well to save from Adam Forsyth.

The home side were giving it all in the search of an equaliser but the Rob Roy defence held firm.

A clash of heads between team mates Walker and O’Halloran resulted in the Roy’s full-back being treated for a blood injury but the heavily bandaged Walker showed great determination to continue and helped his team claim the victory with a tremendous tackle in the closing minute.