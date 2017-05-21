Cumnock 1 Rob Roy 1: Rabs out of West on penalties

Rob Roy made a quarter-final West of Scotland Cup exit after a dramatic penalty shootout against Cumnock on Wednesday evening, writes Ian Fyffe.

The home side were awarded a penalty with less than a minute on the clock when Kevin Green brought down Scott Anson in the box, the usually reliable Paul Burns send the ball wide of Michael McKinven’s right hand upright.

However the Townhead Park side took a 20th minute lead when the Rabs defence allowed a long throw in by Steven Crawford to reach Anson who slotted home from close range.

Willie Sawyers had a chance for a Rabs equaliser but saw his shot deflected by Crawford, then at the other end Del Esplin blasted wildly over from 18 yards.

Rabs restored parity from the penalty spot five minutes before the break when Sawyers was tripped in the box by Woods and Kevin Watt confidently struck the ball past Darren Johnson.

On the stroke of half-time Johnson seemed to collide with a defender, spilling the ball, but before Sawyers could stoke the ball into the empty net he was pulled up for a foul on the keeper.

After the break Lee Gallacher sent a 20 yard free-kick over the bar and a Sawyers cross was met by Andrew Johnstone whose effort went inches wide.

At the other end Kieren Wood had a low shot palmed away by McKinven who then made a diving save from Anson and another smart stop from Wood to keep his side’s hopes alive.

In the penalty decider Paul Burns and Anson scored for Nock and Duff for Rabs before Gallacher the visitors’ second penalty against the underside of the crossbar, claims that the rebound crossed the line being turned down.

Esplin, Adam Hunter and Andy Muir all converted for the Ayrshire side and while both Kevin Green and Reece Pearson scored for Rob Roy it was Cumnock who went through 5-3 on spot-kicks to meet Auchinleck Talbot.