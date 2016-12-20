Cumnock win best of season for Rabs boss

Robv Roy boss Stewart Maxwell praised his players for their “best win of the season” in Saturday’s 1-0 success over Cumnock

The Kirkintilloch side got the victory which preserved their four-point victory at the top of the Super League Premier table going into the new year.

And it came against a background of a sickness bug which swept through the club and forced the Rabs boss to name himself and coach Kevin Finlayson among the substitutes.

Maxwell, who this week agreed a two-year contract extension, said players were ‘dropping like flies” in the build-up to their final match before the juniors take a two-week festive break.

He said: “At one point on Friday I had 10 fit players.

“I had to wait until Saturday morning to see if anyone was feeling a wee bit better. A couple of the boys who were ill said they would go out and do their bit, so we ended up with 13 players and it was all hands to the pump at one point.

“They showed tremendous character yesterday, they really did.

“I thought we were the better side in the first half without scoring.

“We started the second half really well again and we got the goal but then got a man sent off and the last 20 minutes were a bit tough.

“Michael McKinven made a couple of good saves, but we were dangerous. We played some really good football and the wide men were excellent and we just dug in with all hands to the pump.

“It was our best win of the season so far for me, just with the circumstances.

“I was really chuffed. It was an emotional day because it was so hectic but we got there in the end and we ground it out.

“It’s another clean sheet. The boys were magnificent, absolutely magnificent.”