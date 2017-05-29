Glenafton 0 Rob Roy 1: Rabs secure second with in over champions

Rob Roy took all three points with a 2-0 win at Glenafton to clinch runners-up spot in the Super Premier League with their highest ever points tally, writes Ian Fyffe.

Before kick-off the Rob Roy players and management formed a guard of honour and applauded the new champions onto Loch Park.

The first real chance of the match came for Rabs in the seventh minute with Kevin Green heading a Gavin Mackie free-kick past the post.

Play was generally low key with an end of the season feel about it, giving the support little to enthuse over.

Midway through the first half Glenafton looked the more prominent but failed to threaten a well organised Rabs defence.

Darren McGill fired a 30 yard shot over the bar before a loose ball fell to Craig Potter who sent it well wide of the intended target.

As Rabs began to increase the tempo they edged in front with a well taken 35th minute goal; from a Willie Sawyers pass Shaun Fraser ran into the Athletic penalty box before drilling a well-placed angular drive into the corner of net.

Glens replied but McGill’s shot trundled past the post then on the stroke of half-time Mick McCann headed a Lynass free-kick over the bar.

Early in the second half Rabs keeper Michael McKinven easily saved John Carter’s effort.

With the visitors playing with poise and precision, chances were falling for them. Fraser sent a free-kick from the edge of the penalty box narrowly wide then Mackie’s shot was blocked by Lochead before his follow up effort drifted wide.

Rabs continued to press forward and claimed a further reward in the 68th minute when Fraser turned his marker before being pulled down in the penalty box. Sawyers stepped forward to send Lochead the wrong way with the spot kick to put his side two ahead and to make the striker top scorer for the season.

Keeper Lochead did well to block a Mackie volley then forced to make a low diving save from substitute Sean McCall who had only been on the park for two minutes. Despite a late rally from Glens, bringing out a couple of fine stops from McKinven it was Rabs who ran out worthy winners.