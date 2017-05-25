Gutted Rob Roy boss proud of title challengers

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell admitted he was ‘gutted’ after his side just came up short in their bid to win the Super League.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Glenafton means the Ayrshire side are champions and that this Saturday’s return match is now academic.

And having seen his side fail to score in their last four games, the Rabs boss conceded the goals had dried up for his side at just the wrong time of the season.

He said: “In the first half we were terrific but it was probably just the pattern of the past few games. When we’ve been on top we’ve not scored.

“That’s the Achilles heel just now. In the second they then scored out of the blue and the first goal was always going to be a game changer for both sides.

“We were then chasing the game and they’ve hit us with a sucker punch.

“Glenafton have won the league because they’ve been consistent and they were clinical when they got their chances. That was the difference.

“I’m gutted for the players, my staff and the supporters. It’s been a phenomenal ride all year and we’ve battled it right out to the final couple of games and we just fell short.

“But I hope it’s a learning curve and if we can keep everything together and muster a bit of quality in the summer hopefully we’ll be up there challenging again next year. It’s been a long hard season and that’s why I’m disappointed it petered out because the game was there to be won for them.”