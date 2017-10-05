Harestanes and Minerva make Scottish Cup progress

Both Harestanes and Campsie Minerva are safely through to the third round of the Scottish Amateur Cup.

Hares hammered Ayrshire side Onthank 9-3 while Minerva's match was a little tighter as they edged past Bengal Lancers 5-3

Harestanes AFC 9 Onthank 3

As the score suggests, it was a comfortable enough victory. Had Harestanes capitalised on the numerous chances they created, they could have run up a far greater margin.

Onthank played a fair and clean game and their centre bagged a hat trick in the second half which took some of the shine out of the day.

Harestanes came out of the traps at full speed and took the lead in the first minute: Broadfoot crossed for Black at the near post to score through the goalie’s legs.

In the third minute they were two up. Sinclair passed upfield for Broadfoot to collect and he cheekily lobbed the keeper, rounded him and slotted in on a tight angle.

By the 20th minute Harestanes had scored a third. Welsh sent in a well-judged cross for McKinney to score from close range.

The fourth came from McKinney playing in Broadfoot and he found Black who swung a low ball out of reach of the keeper.

That was in the 24th minute and four minutes later the Hares were five to the good. Sinclair sent Broadfoot down the right and he raced to the byline and cut the ball for Black to collect his hat-trick.

Welsh claimed the sixth just before half-time when Munn crossed over for a blast into the net.

Quinn put Harestanes further ahead at the start of the second half when he collected a long ball from Munn and skelped it low into the bottom left.

Onthank pulled one back with a low shot from 25 yards but on 56 minutes Harestanes scored again when the ball was battered around the box from a corner and eventually headed in by Welsh.

The ninth came from good link up play by Quinn and McKinney, the latter netting with distinction.

Onthank scored a second with a long ball to their forward who lobbed the ball O’Boyle and the same player completed his hat-trick when he was allowed to cut across the 18-yard line and slot home.

McKinney had the chance to complete his hat-trick but failed to convert from the penalty spot.

The win completed a successful week for Hares who went top of the Foster’s Central Scottish AFL Premier Division with a 3-1 win over Bannockburn at Merkland last Wednesday night.

Campsie Minerva 5 Bengal Lancers 3

Campsie Minerva continued their positive start to the new season but the drama started for Minerva even before the game kicked off.

Minerva’s home pitch at The High Park was unplayable so the game was switched at the 11th hour to the Ferguson.

In the first couple of minutes their opponents proved they were not going to be a pushover only a great stop from Matt Barr in goal for Minerva stopped Paul McMahon giving the Lancers an early lead.

However a minute later Barr was powerless to stop the same player who beat the goalie but missed an open goal.

At this point Minerva knew they were in a game and had a reaction of sorts in the seventh minute when a great solo run from Mickey Boyle ended with a powerful shot saved by Watson.

In the 10th minute the Minerva defence was breached as poor defending gave an opening to the visitors and Mick Anderson did not need a second invitation to put them one up.

Minerva showed their teeth a minute later when, after a great run upfield, Johnny McWilliams linked well with Tom Neil inside the 18-yard box.

Neil took the ball to the byline, took out the keeper and squared for McWilliams to level the match.

Lancers pushed towards the Minerva goal from the restart, but the move was broken up by Graham Dempsey. He gave it wide to McWilliams who scored from 20 yards - and 90 seconds after being 1-0 down Minerva were in the lead.

On the half hour mark Minerva talisman Losjay Frame got in on the scoring, slamming the ball home from 10 yards after some sterling work again from McWilliams on the right.

Minerva went into the break 3-1 up, but the second half was only four minutes old though when the visitors got one back.

The home side claimed for offside against McMahon, but the referee disagreed and the Lancers player passed to Mick Boal who took full advantage to score.

A minute later only another great stop from Barr prevented the visitors from levelling, but it was clear at this point that the visitors were on top and the equaliser came in the 59th minute.

Jason Cassidy hit a superb strike from 35 yards out that beat Barr all ends up to put the sides level.

However Minerva regained the lead with 20 minutes remaining. Johnny Howett won a free kick 25 yards out, the responsibility fell to Callum Linning and the youngster crafted a floating right-foot shot into the left had corner, leaving the keeper a virtual spectator.

The scoring was rounded off with six minutes remaining after a great run down the left from Neil who beat three men and fired his shot low to the keeper’s left.

The ball rebounded off the post to give Ryan Hepburn a tap in and see Minerva advance to the next round.

This Saturday Minerva are away to Clydebank in the League Cup quarter-finals.

Lenzie YC

After two disappointing drawn fixtures Lenzie YC recorded their first CSFA League B win with a 9-1 victory away to Kildrum United.

It was a good team performance from Lenzie who got an early breakthrough with a well taken Lewis Gargano goal and came in at half-time with a 4-1 lead.

In past games, even with a commanding lead Lenzie have let things slip, but in this game they were more ruthless and committed and finished very strongly, to take third position in the league.

Referees’ player was Ewan Stevenson.

Glasgow City Ladies

Glasgow City enjoyed a 2-0 win over Rangers at Petershill Park on Sunday.

The visiting team put up a good performance and made it is as difficult as possible for Scott Booth’s side, which saw four changes from the line up which defeated Hibernian mid-week.

City were against the strong wind in the first half and struggled to create many opportunities. Rangers meanwhile had a few efforts from distance which Alexander in City nets dealt with well.

The City rearguard also called their goalkeeper into action more often than they would have liked with some sloppy play at times across the backline.

The second half was a different story and a much better City emerged to take better control of the game.

Megan Foley put City ahead after 54 minutes as she cut inside from the right before hitting a left foot wonder strike from 20 yards into the back of the net.

Nicola Docherty who came on at the break, scored City’s second with a thunderbolt past Elliot in nets for Rangers on 62 minutes.

Another bonus for the home side was the debut of 15 year old Academy player Karsey McGlinchey who made her first appearance for the senior side.

City did make it harder in the final minutes than it should have been as defender Savannah McCarthy was shown a straight red for what looked like a two footed challenge with 17 minutes remaining.