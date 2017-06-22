Hunter returns to Rossvale to help promotion push

Midfielder Jamie Hunter has rejoined Rossvale after a season at Rutherglen Glencairn.

The 24-year-old former Kirkintilloch Rob Roy player first joined Rossvale in 2015 before switching to Glencairn last summer.

Rossvale boss Brian McGinty has also re-signed a number of last season’s squad as he looks to build a group capable of pushing for promotion to the Super League.

Jamie Donnelly, Ryan Spalding, Euan Baird, Steven Seaton, Anton McDowall, Kirk Forbes, Chris O’Brien , David Leadbetter and Gary McGrath have all renewed deals.

However central defender Steven Tart has rejoined Super League Premier Division Arthurlie after a successful spell at ’Vale.

Rossvale, who are due to move into a new base at the Huntershill complex, kick off their preparations for the new season on Saturday, July 15, with a pre-season friendly against the club’s under-21s.

Other pre-season games arranged are - Monday, July 17, Pollok 21s (home); Wednesday, July 19, Dalziel FP (away); Saturday, July 22, Ashfield (away); Wednesday, July 26, Bellshill Athletic (home); Saturday, July 29, Kilwinning Rangers (home).