Johnstone Burgh 1 Rossvale 4: Second half fightback earns Rossvale victory

Rossvale ended a difficult week on a high with a fine 4-1 win at Johnstone Burgh on Saturday.

After the uncertainty over their future home base, it was back to the business of football and an important Central First Division encounter at Keanie Park.

The home side struck the first blow in the fourth minute when they were awarded a penalty which was converted by Steven Fitzpatrick.

Rossvale were stunned into action and the next 15 minutes saw the Burgh defence come under pressure as shots from Gary McGrath and Chris O’Brien tested the keeper and a Dickie effort was blocked.

On the half hour mark Steven Seaton’a cross was laid off by Smart Osadolor to Dickie but his shot was blocked and cleared.

Burgh played some nice football and a header that looked goalbound was tipped over brilliantly by Jamie Donnelly.

After the break Rossvale had more pace about them and levelled on 58 minutes when a Dickie corner was missed by everyone and ended up in the net.

Five minutes later Euan Baird was brought down in the box and Osadolar dispatched the penalty well to put the visitors 2-1 up.

Burgh were struggling to cope with the pace of Rossvale and O’Brien who was brilliant in the middle of the park.

However Donnelly had to pull off another great save to keep Vale ahead; but from the resultant corner a Rossvale counter attack saw Osadalor netted Rossvale’s third after Baird’s shot was parried.

The visitors kept up the pressure and got a fourth on 85 minutes when Anton McDowell volleyed into the net to put the icing on what was a good all round performance and a well deserved victory.

The win keeps Rossvale fourth in the table, behind Cambuslang Rangers, St Roch’s and Larkhall Thistle.

This Saturday ‘Vale travel for as vital clash at Larkhall who are three points ahead of them with a game in hand.