Kilsyth 3 Rossvale 4: Rossvale fightback ends Rangers cup hopes

Rossvale battled back from two goals down for a win over Kilsyth at Duncansfield in the sides' final Sectional League Cup fixture.

The result ensured Kilsyth Rangers failed at the final hurdle in their quest to go through to the quarter final stage.

Instead holders Rob Roy progressed thanks to a 4-1 win over Cumbernauld United at Guy's Meadow.

Kilsyth - needing a victory with a greater winning margin than the winners of the Rob Roy v Cumbernauld clash - really ought to have had it all wrapped up by half-time, such was their first half dominance.

But despite holding a two goal lead going into the last half hour they let it slip and deservedly Rossvale came back with three goals to take the win.



It was all Rangers in the opening quarter of an hour as they threatened to overwhelm the visitors but a combination of bad luck, poor finishing and some good goalkeeping meant that it was half an hour before they did score; Gary Kelly finally heading home after some good leading up work.

Rossvale did have some sporadic breakaways and when Stephen McGladrigan went down right on the edge of the penalty area felt that they should have got something. As it was it was their man who got a yellow card; they had reason to feel aggrieved.



They finally did get something though not long after the interval, a penalty award which Liam Crichton put past keeper Weir to level the score.

Rangers continued to press and scored twice in three minutes just on the hour mark.

First Alan McFadden put over a very good ball for Phil Dolan to shoot home before another defence splitting move saw Danny Smith get a third goal.

It looked like perhaps Rangers would go through after all. However it was not to be.

Rossvale got down to the task and Lee Cryans pulled one back soon after.

Rangers made a couple of substitutions, bringing on Andrew McLaughlin and then Gary Wright but it made no difference. Their defence was creaking and when Josh O'Hare levelled things at 3-3 with five minutes to go the chance of qualification was gone.

Almost on the final whistle a final goal from Greg Fernie sealed a deserved win for Rossvale.

Both sides begin their league campaigns on Saturday with Kilsyth travelling to Cambuslang for a Super League First Division clash and Rossvale opening their Central District First Division season away to Benburb.