Kirkintilloch Rob Roy cup venue switched to beat weather

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy have switched their Scottish Junior Cup fourth round tie to a neutral venue.

The tie will now be played at Benburb's New Tinto Park on Saturday with a 4.30pm kick-off.

The game has been called off for the past two Saturday because Rabs' normal home pitch at Guy's Meadow in Cumbernauld has been unplayable.

And with the weather forecast again looking uncertain, the Kirkintilloch side have decided to give up home advantage to allow them to switch from the grass of Guy's Meadow to the artificial turf at New Tinto Park in Govan.

Boss Stewart Maxwell said: "To be honest I would have played in Musselburgh on Saturday if it hadn't been last minute.

"A neutral venue doesn't bother us, we just want to play. At least with astroturf you know the game will be on."

The winners will face Penicuik away from home in the last 16 the following Saturday.