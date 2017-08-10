Kirkintilloch youngster Pierce aiming to be number one with Rovers

Kirkintilloch youngster Pierce Finnie has set his sights on being number one after making his senior debut as a goalkeeper.

The sixth year Kirkintilloch High pupil made his first-team bow for Albion Rovers against a Celtic XI at Cliftonhill last Tuesday.

The 16-year-old came on for the last 15 minutes of the Jock Stein Friendship Cup match and kept a clean sheet during his time on the pitch.

The former Oxgang Primary pupil started playing football at nine years of age with the local Lenzie youth team with spells training with the development squads at Celtic and Aberdeen. He then spent two seasons at Rossvale, where he helped the side win the Scottish Cup and the league.

During the summer he signed for Rovers’ development squad, leading to last week’s opportunity.

And although Celtic won last week’s clash 7-0, Pierce was able to keep them out during his spell on the pitch.

Proud dad Billy said: “Pierce put in an outstanding display, which drew great applause for the crowd and acclaim from his coaches against an experienced, formidable Celtic side.

Rovers youth manager Josh Gardner said: “Really proud manager tonight, not only did one of our youth players make the first team squad but actually got game time and did fantastically well. The pathway from youth to professional is definitely there for talented, hungry and motivated individuals like Pierce Finnie.”