Largs 0 Rob Roy 2: Rabs safely into last eight of West

Despite not being at their best Rob Roy did enough to reach the quarter-finals of the West of Scotland Cup with a victory over 10-man Largs Thistle, writes Ian Fyffe.

With less than a minute gone Thistle picked up their first booking after a Mathew Ashe horror tackle on Chris Duff, home keeper Ross Lundy punching Chris Mackie’s resultant free-kick to safety.

Largs’ first real chance came in the 12th minute but John Tennant’s free kick was blocked by Jordan McGuire.

And it was Rabs who grabbed the lead in the 20th minute Lee Gallacher crossed for Kevin Green to rise and send a powerful header into the Thistle net.

Rabs began to dominate but were given a scare on the half-hour mark when Gary McMenamin was short with a headed pass back to keeper Jordan Brown allowing James Marks to intercept but the striker could only lob wide when through on goal.

Brown then made a brave save at the feet of Laurie McMaster before, at the other end, Duff crossed to Mackie whose well-directed shot was brilliantly tipped over by Lundy. Gallacher the sent a low header narrowly past the home upright.

In the 41st minute Ashe saw his afternoon come to a premature end when he was shown his second yellow card for a foul on McMenamin.

A minute into the second half the Barrfields side were awarded a penalty for a push by Green on Marks, but Brown made a wonderful diving save to push Kevin Struthers’ spot-kick only to safety.

As the half progressed Rabs pushed forward and play was mainly in the Largs half but they passed up a chance to kill off the tie when they were awarded a 71st minute penalty.

Sawyers was hauled down in the box and the big striker took the kick himself but Lundy blocked his poorly struck effort.

Thistle had a couple of late chances to equalise but Rob Roy sealed victory in stoppage time when substitute Shaun Fraser’s shot rebounded off the foot of the post to Sawyers who knocked the ball home.